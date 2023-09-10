September 26, 2023 at 2:38 pm
10 Hard Riddles That’ll Make You Think And Tickle Your Brain
by Matthew Gilligan
Look, it’s been a long day and you’ve been staring at paperwork all day and your brain is ready to explode.
And now you’re in luck!
Because we have 10 riddles for you to try to solve that are sure to make you think and will give you some much-needed energy!
Take a look at these and see how you do.
1. What can you hold in your right hand, but never in your left hand?
2. How can you physically stand behind your father while he is standing behind you?
3. What is able to go up a chimney when down but unable to go down a chimney when up?
4. Three different doctors said that Paul is their brother yet Paul claims he has no brothers. Who is lying?
5. What is the difference between a jeweler and a jailer?
6. What can you catch, but not throw?
7. What has many teeth, but cannot bite?
8. What can travel all around the world without leaving its corner?
9. What two things can you never eat for breakfast?
10. What do Alexander the Great and Winnie the Pooh have in common?
Okay, so now that you’ve had some time to think… are you ready for the answers?
Let’s count it down…
10…
9…
8…
7…
6…
5…
4…
3..
2..
1…
Now here are the answers!