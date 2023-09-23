A McDonald’s Worker Sounded Off About Customers Who Give Their Code As Soon As They Pull Up
by Matthew Gilligan
Fast food workers seem to be perpetually annoyed with customers…especially when it comes to what goes on in the drive-thru.
In this particular instance, a McDonald’s employee named Jasper posted a video and made it clear that he’s not super excited about customers who use the fast food restaurant’s app in the drive-thru.
Jasper asked a fictional customer, “Hi [Welcome] to McDonald’s how may I help you?”
And then the customer dropped it on him: “I GOT A CODE.”
The code Jasper is referring to is on the Mickey D’s app and it lets customers use them to build points to use in the restaurant.
I guess he’s not a fan…
Check out his video.
And here’s how people reacted.
This viewer said they don’t understand why he’s complaining.
Another person said her family does this and she gets embarrassed.
And one TikTokker said they use the app every single time.
Might as well!
Just say hello, please. Fast food employees are people too.