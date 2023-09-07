September 7, 2023 at 9:20 am

‘This is so smart!’ A Woman Said That Curbside Service At Olive Garden Let’s You Get Full Meals For Cheap

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokOliveGardenCurbside This is so smart! A Woman Said That Curbside Service At Olive Garden Lets You Get Full Meals For Cheap

Pay attention, friends, because this is an important video that will fill you up and save you some money!

A mom of two shared a video on TikTok and talked about how she got a meal that filled her up for only $7 from the curbside pickup from Olive Garden.

She said her baby fell asleep while she was driving so she wanted to go to a restaurant that offered drive-thru or pickup and she decided on Olive Garden instead of a traditional fast food joint.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 2.48.24 PM This is so smart! A Woman Said That Curbside Service At Olive Garden Lets You Get Full Meals For Cheap

Photo Credit: TikTok

She ordered a kid’s meal on the Olive Garden app that included a drink, an entree, a side, two breadsticks, and a salad.

And it only cost her $7!

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 2.48.32 PM This is so smart! A Woman Said That Curbside Service At Olive Garden Lets You Get Full Meals For Cheap

Photo Credit: TikTok

She said, “I love doing this because sometimes I’m just sick of drive-thru food, and it’s still curbside so I don’t have to get out of my car.”

Sounds like a score to me!

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 2.48.43 PM This is so smart! A Woman Said That Curbside Service At Olive Garden Lets You Get Full Meals For Cheap

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out what she had to say in her video.

@studiosomer

Olive garden kids meal curbside lunch hack! 🍝

♬ original sound – Somer Agnor

Now let’s see what people had to say about this.

One viewer added another pro tip.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 2.49.23 PM This is so smart! A Woman Said That Curbside Service At Olive Garden Lets You Get Full Meals For Cheap

Photo Credit: TikTok

This individual said they do this at Chili’s.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 2.49.29 PM This is so smart! A Woman Said That Curbside Service At Olive Garden Lets You Get Full Meals For Cheap

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTok user is clearly doing it all wrong.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 2.50.00 PM This is so smart! A Woman Said That Curbside Service At Olive Garden Lets You Get Full Meals For Cheap

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person summed it up pretty succinctly.

Screenshot 2023 09 07 at 12.40.13 AM This is so smart! A Woman Said That Curbside Service At Olive Garden Lets You Get Full Meals For Cheap

Photo Credit: TikTok

Go get those deals, fam!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter