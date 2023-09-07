‘This is so smart!’ A Woman Said That Curbside Service At Olive Garden Let’s You Get Full Meals For Cheap
by Matthew Gilligan
Pay attention, friends, because this is an important video that will fill you up and save you some money!
A mom of two shared a video on TikTok and talked about how she got a meal that filled her up for only $7 from the curbside pickup from Olive Garden.
She said her baby fell asleep while she was driving so she wanted to go to a restaurant that offered drive-thru or pickup and she decided on Olive Garden instead of a traditional fast food joint.
She ordered a kid’s meal on the Olive Garden app that included a drink, an entree, a side, two breadsticks, and a salad.
And it only cost her $7!
She said, “I love doing this because sometimes I’m just sick of drive-thru food, and it’s still curbside so I don’t have to get out of my car.”
Sounds like a score to me!
Check out what she had to say in her video.
@studiosomer
Olive garden kids meal curbside lunch hack! 🍝
