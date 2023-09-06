September 6, 2023 at 6:26 am

‘I would’ve probably eaten it and gotten sick.’ A Customer Discovered His Hershey Pie From Burger King Was Covered In Mold

by Matthew Gilligan

A Burger King customer on TikTok is calling out the fast-food chain after claiming to have received a Hershey Pie that was covered in mold.

In a video posted by TikTok user Erick Nunez (@ericknunez154), the TikToker shows the pie in question, which he says he received after placing a mobile order.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 1.12.34 PM I would’ve probably eaten it and gotten sick. A Customer Discovered His Hershey Pie From Burger King Was Covered In Mold

Photo Credit: TikTok

“When I opened it, it was like that—with mold,” he says, showing the pie. “And it smells very bad.”

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 1.12.50 PM I would’ve probably eaten it and gotten sick. A Customer Discovered His Hershey Pie From Burger King Was Covered In Mold

Photo Credit: TikTok

At the end of the video, he writes, “Burger King, that was very disgusting.”

“I mean just imagine the mold was not noticeable but it was inside,” Nunez added in a comment. “I would’ve probably eaten it and gotten sick.”

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 1.13.02 PM I would’ve probably eaten it and gotten sick. A Customer Discovered His Hershey Pie From Burger King Was Covered In Mold

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video and try not to get grossed out.

@ericknunez154 #fypシ #hersheypie #burgerking #mold bad experience at @Burger King ♬ original sound – Erick Nunez

Now let’s see what people had to say about this.

This person was incredibly grossed out.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 1.13.14 PM I would’ve probably eaten it and gotten sick. A Customer Discovered His Hershey Pie From Burger King Was Covered In Mold

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said this BK needs to be reported.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 1.13.26 PM I would’ve probably eaten it and gotten sick. A Customer Discovered His Hershey Pie From Burger King Was Covered In Mold

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker suggested a new slogan for BK.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 1.13.42 PM I would’ve probably eaten it and gotten sick. A Customer Discovered His Hershey Pie From Burger King Was Covered In Mold

Photo Credit: TikTok

I can’t believe they didn’t look inside to see the state of this food.

Yuck!

