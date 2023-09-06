‘I would’ve probably eaten it and gotten sick.’ A Customer Discovered His Hershey Pie From Burger King Was Covered In Mold
by Matthew Gilligan
A Burger King customer on TikTok is calling out the fast-food chain after claiming to have received a Hershey Pie that was covered in mold.
In a video posted by TikTok user Erick Nunez (@ericknunez154), the TikToker shows the pie in question, which he says he received after placing a mobile order.
“When I opened it, it was like that—with mold,” he says, showing the pie. “And it smells very bad.”
At the end of the video, he writes, “Burger King, that was very disgusting.”
“I mean just imagine the mold was not noticeable but it was inside,” Nunez added in a comment. “I would’ve probably eaten it and gotten sick.”
@ericknunez154 #fypシ #hersheypie #burgerking #mold bad experience at @Burger King ♬ original sound – Erick Nunez
