September 7, 2023 at 3:19 pm

‘Come work for us!’ An In-N-Out Burger Employee Claimed That He Makes $30 an Hour

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokInNOutPay Come work for us! An In N Out Burger Employee Claimed That He Makes $30 an Hour

Some fast food places definitely pay their employees more than others, but this seems pretty wild.

A man named Mike posted a video on TikTok where he claimed that the In-N-Out Burger location he works at pays its workers $30 an hour.

The video went viral in a big way and got a lot of people talking.

Screen Shot 2023 09 04 at 5.13.35 PM Come work for us! An In N Out Burger Employee Claimed That He Makes $30 an Hour

Photo Credit: TikTok

The text overlay in the video reads, “Come work for us! 30 dollars an hour!”

Screen Shot 2023 09 04 at 5.13.47 PM Come work for us! An In N Out Burger Employee Claimed That He Makes $30 an Hour

Photo Credit: TikTok

This In-N-Out Burger is located in Santa Rosa, California, north of San Francisco.

Screen Shot 2023 09 04 at 5.13.56 PM Come work for us! An In N Out Burger Employee Claimed That He Makes $30 an Hour

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@medicalmiken40s #inandout #burger #love #food #respect #fyp #fypシ ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

And here’s how people reacted.

One viewer sounds like they’re all in on In-N-Out.

Screen Shot 2023 09 04 at 5.14.14 PM Come work for us! An In N Out Burger Employee Claimed That He Makes $30 an Hour

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said the workers there deserve this pay.

Screen Shot 2023 09 04 at 5.15.01 PM Come work for us! An In N Out Burger Employee Claimed That He Makes $30 an Hour

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another person is ready to take the next step in their food service career.

Screen Shot 2023 09 04 at 5.15.07 PM Come work for us! An In N Out Burger Employee Claimed That He Makes $30 an Hour

Photo Credit: TikTok

Let’s ALL work there!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter