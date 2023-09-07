September 7, 2023 at 3:19 pm
‘Come work for us!’ An In-N-Out Burger Employee Claimed That He Makes $30 an Hour
by Matthew Gilligan
Some fast food places definitely pay their employees more than others, but this seems pretty wild.
A man named Mike posted a video on TikTok where he claimed that the In-N-Out Burger location he works at pays its workers $30 an hour.
The video went viral in a big way and got a lot of people talking.
The text overlay in the video reads, “Come work for us! 30 dollars an hour!”
This In-N-Out Burger is located in Santa Rosa, California, north of San Francisco.
Take a look at the video.
@medicalmiken40s #inandout #burger #love #food #respect #fyp #fypシ ♬ Oh No – Kreepa
