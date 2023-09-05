‘Do not be a cashier. This is the worst position.’ Former Walmart Employee Talked About The Jobs That Make The Most Money At The Company
by Matthew Gilligan
TikTok is great for a lot of things and one of them is learning about jobs and how much they pay.
A former Walmart worker posted a video where he talked to viewers about what he calls “the only position worth getting” at the store.
The man said that the best position is the in-store shopper, and he said, “These guys make way more than everybody else in the store.”
He said that in-store shoppers at Walmart can make up to $21 per hour.
He also said that some people who apply for in-store shopper jobs can be placed in a cashier position to start and he warned people to specifically ask to not be placed in such a role.
The man said, “Do not be a cashier. This is the worst position, I swear to God. You’re going to feel like a brain-d**d person.”
He also told viewers that in order to get an in-store shopper job, people should talk to Walmart workers who have yellow tags on their vests.
He said, “These people are really close-knit with the hiring managers, so they might help you get the job.”
