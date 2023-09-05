September 5, 2023 at 3:44 am

‘Do not be a cashier. This is the worst position.’ Former Walmart Employee Talked About The Jobs That Make The Most Money At The Company

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokWalmartShopper Do not be a cashier. This is the worst position. Former Walmart Employee Talked About The Jobs That Make The Most Money At The Company

TikTok is great for a lot of things and one of them is learning about jobs and how much they pay.

A former Walmart worker posted a video where he talked to viewers about what he calls “the only position worth getting” at the store.

The man said that the best position is the in-store shopper, and he said, “These guys make way more than everybody else in the store.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.47.58 PM Do not be a cashier. This is the worst position. Former Walmart Employee Talked About The Jobs That Make The Most Money At The Company

Photo Credit: TikTok

He said that in-store shoppers at Walmart can make up to $21 per hour.

He also said that some people who apply for in-store shopper jobs can be placed in a cashier position to start and he warned people to specifically ask to not be placed in such a role.

The man said, “Do not be a cashier. This is the worst position, I swear to God. You’re going to feel like a brain-d**d person.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.48.10 PM Do not be a cashier. This is the worst position. Former Walmart Employee Talked About The Jobs That Make The Most Money At The Company

Photo Credit: TikTok

He also told viewers that in order to get an in-store shopper job, people should talk to Walmart workers who have yellow tags on their vests.

He said, “These people are really close-knit with the hiring managers, so they might help you get the job.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.48.25 PM Do not be a cashier. This is the worst position. Former Walmart Employee Talked About The Jobs That Make The Most Money At The Company

Photo Credit: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video.

@theajbaron How to get hired at Walmart #ajbaron #firstjobs #walmart #funny ♬ original sound – AJ Baron

Check out how folks responded.

This person agrees that online shopping is easy.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.48.39 PM Do not be a cashier. This is the worst position. Former Walmart Employee Talked About The Jobs That Make The Most Money At The Company

Photo Credit: TikTok

But another viewer thought this kind of work was stressful.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.48.47 PM Do not be a cashier. This is the worst position. Former Walmart Employee Talked About The Jobs That Make The Most Money At The Company

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker agreed and said there’s a lot of work involved in this job.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.49.00 PM Do not be a cashier. This is the worst position. Former Walmart Employee Talked About The Jobs That Make The Most Money At The Company

Photo Credit: TikTok

Hey fam, always good to know the inside info!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter