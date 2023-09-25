‘Why would I want 21 cupcakes instead of 24?’ Woman Exposes Betty Crocker’s Shrinkflation After Product Size Decrease
by Laura Lynott
Maybe we can’t always have our cake and eat it?
Shrinkflation appears to be a thing if these Betty Crocker cakes are anything to go by!
“Why would I want 21 cupcakes instead of 24?” asks TikToker Kristen Klochko.
Kristen compares an old pack of Betty Crocker cupcake mix to the new branded pack.
She finds the amount of cupcakes you can now make has dropped dramatically!
“What the hell, you used to make 24. You used to make 24 cupcakes. Now, it’s new packaging and you make 21 up to 23 cupcakes,” Kristen says, as she shows her followers the size difference.
“From 432g to 375g,” she said, highlighting that folks won’t get anywhere near as much the value as they had before.
The cupcakes are just one example of food items that have been reduced in size in recent months as part of the shrinkflation phenomenon.
The trend sees companies selling goods for the same price but reducing size to save on costs as inflation reached a 40-year high.
Watch the full sugary clip here:
@kris10k6
Here’s what people thought of the cupcake shrinkflation!
A hack on how to make more from the smaller pack!
This poster thinks the size won’t only reduce, the price will go up too!
This home chef is fed up with shrinkflation! We don’t blame them.
Yeah, this is getting ridiculous.
Come on corporations! Stop giving us less!