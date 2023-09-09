‘I can’t even find this stuff any more.’ An Airbnb Owner Shows How Guests Stole Decor From Her Rental
by Matthew Gilligan
Is it just me, or do Airbnb guests seem to be out of control these days?
I’ve seen quite a few stories about out-of-control renters lately and here’s another one that will make you shake your head in disgust.
A woman named Marcea shared a video on TikTok and showed viewers the different things that a renter stole from her Airbnb property in Richmond, Virginia.
Marcea said, “I’ve been doing this for a year. No one has ever stole my home decor. I mean, I understand you may take a towel or something, but you stole my freaking home decor!”
Marcea said she might be able to be compensated financially for the theft of her items but that some of them were unique and might be hard to replace.
In the video, she said, “I don’t give a f**k about the money. I want my original stuff! I can’t even find this stuff any more, so now my vision has been altered and I may have to redecorate this differently.”
How rude!
Take a look at the video.
@sippin_tea_wit_cee Smdh 🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️ The nerve of ppl! I can’t even find all the stuff again 🤬👊🏾🤬#AirBNB #airbnbhost #airbnblife #airbnbrva #airbnblife ♬ original sound – ✨SippinTeaWitCee✨
And here’s how people responded.
One person said they know why Airbnb owners have itemized lists of the things in their rentals.
This individual said she needs to call the cops and press charges.
And one TikTokker said she got ripped off by renters, too.
My question… why would anybody want this stuff anyway?
So weird.