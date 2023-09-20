September 20, 2023 at 6:18 am

‘I just wanted my burrito.’ A DoorDash Driver Hit On A Customer After He Delivered Her Food

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@nirhuc

Here we go again…

It’s another story about someone who was definitely NOT happy with their DoorDash experience.

A woman named Cuhrin posted a video to TikTok and said that a DoorDash driver messaged her after he delivered her food and was obviously interested in going out with her.

The text overlay on the video reads, “I just wanted my burrito.”

Source: TikTok/@nirhuc

The video showed a screenshot behind Cuhrin and viewers can see that the man messaged her and said, “Are you single?” and “You are so fine.”

Source: TikTok/@nirhuc

Cuhrin seemed pretty annoyed by the whole situation and wrote in her caption, “Bc absolutely not…. How can they still contact you AFTER they’ve completed your order???”

That’s a good question…

Source: TikTok/@nirhuc

Here’s her video.

@nirhuc

#greenscreen bc absolutely not…. How can they still contact you AFTER they’ve completed your order???

♬ original sound – VoiceBoxAI

And here’s what people had to say.

This person said it happened to them and they’re scared about it.

Source: TikTok/@nirhuc

Another individual thinks she should just take it as a compliment.

Source: TikTok/@nirhuc

And this TikTokker said this happened to them but they were the driver.

Source: TikTok/@nirhuc

Just please do your job and don’t bother anybody.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter