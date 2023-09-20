‘I just wanted my burrito.’ A DoorDash Driver Hit On A Customer After He Delivered Her Food
by Matthew Gilligan
Here we go again…
It’s another story about someone who was definitely NOT happy with their DoorDash experience.
A woman named Cuhrin posted a video to TikTok and said that a DoorDash driver messaged her after he delivered her food and was obviously interested in going out with her.
The text overlay on the video reads, “I just wanted my burrito.”
The video showed a screenshot behind Cuhrin and viewers can see that the man messaged her and said, “Are you single?” and “You are so fine.”
Cuhrin seemed pretty annoyed by the whole situation and wrote in her caption, “Bc absolutely not…. How can they still contact you AFTER they’ve completed your order???”
That’s a good question…
Here’s her video.
@nirhuc
#greenscreen bc absolutely not…. How can they still contact you AFTER they’ve completed your order???
And here’s what people had to say.
This person said it happened to them and they’re scared about it.
Another individual thinks she should just take it as a compliment.
And this TikTokker said this happened to them but they were the driver.
Just please do your job and don’t bother anybody.