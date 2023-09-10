September 10, 2023 at 2:39 pm

'I need to stop working so hard' A Burger King Worker Said She's Being Asked To Be A Manager… But She Doesn't Want the Job

by Matthew Gilligan

A Burger King Worker Said She's Being Asked To Be A Manager... But She Doesn't Want the Job

Some people just don’t want to be in charge of anyone…

And you’re about to meet one of them.

She posted a video on TikTok that went viral in a big way and told viewers how she really felt about being asked to join the management team at the Burger King where she works.

In the video, the woman said, “Why is the manager finna talk to the [general manager] about making me a manager?”

And then she said, “NOOOOOO!”

The woman continued, “This job was supposed to be a stepping stone. I don’t want to be a manager. I need to stop working so hard.”

At the end of the video, she faked sobbing to drive her point home.

Check out what she had to say.

@baldhead_nay

#fyp #foryou #funnyvideos 😂😂😂

♬ original sound – nay bad ass. 🙄

Here’s how people reacted to her video.

One TikTokker totally agrees with this woman.

Another individual found this video very relatable.

And one person offered advice about what she might want to do.

Counterpoint… if you want to climb the ladder, you need to accept the ladder they’re giving you.

So there’s that.

Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

