‘I never would have imagined my daughter would be a dweeb.’ He Told His Girlfriend She’s Disgusting Because She’s Ashamed Of Her Daughter. Is He Wrong?

Being a parent can be tricky. You want the best for your kids, but what if your kids want to go their own way?

The story you’re about to read is about a mom who doesn’t think her daughter has the right likes and interests… and now she’s crying about it.

No… really.

Read on dear readers…

AITA for calling my girlfriend disgusting and telling her she should be ashamed when she was crying?

“I’m a 40 year old man and my girlfriend of a year is 38. She has a daughter from a previous partner who is 14 and a freshman in high school.

I went over there yesterday to find my girlfriend crying. I tried to figure out what was going on and where I can help when she told me she was crying about her daughter and how she is doing in school.

I love her daughter. She is the sweetest girl ever. I wish my daughters were as well behaved as her. I have to describe her daughter. She has a nice friend group, does not have trouble with b**lies, and generally seems very happy. I bet you’re wondering why her mother would be crying if this was the case.

Her mother/my girlfriend was crying because her daughter is not the popular athlete cheerleader homecoming queen that she was in school. Her daughter marches to the beat of her own drum which I think is the best anyone can hope for. Yes she’s a little bit dorky. But her own mother referred to her as a LOSER during this crying fit.

She’s very into anime(her and some friends actually started an anime club at their school), Pokémon and video games. Most of her wardrobe is black t shirts with anime or video game characters on them. Again, she’s a happy kid. She’s got her social circle who all have similar interests. It’s just not the circle her mom wishes she was in.

Here are some quotes from her during this that turned me red: “I never would have imagined my daughter would be a dweeb” “she needs to grow out of this before college” and my personal favorite “I wouldn’t have been caught dead with kids that look like that”

I called her disgusting and told her she should be ashamed of herself. I said her daughter is happy and how would she feel to hear her mom crying about her perceived popularity. I told her how lucky she has it that her daughter doesn’t deal with a lot of the issues kids that days have.

This ends with her being upset with me because instead of consoling her when she was crying, I called her names. I don’t think the crying means anything. She was saying horrible things.”