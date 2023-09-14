September 14, 2023 at 4:18 am

‘It’ll show you all the good deals.’ Woman Shares The Chrome Plugins That Save More Money Than Google Flights

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@travelsocial

A lot of people use Google Flights to book their travel these days…but a recent viral video on TikTok has some people rethinking their ways.

The woman who posted the video wrote on the text overlay, “YOU’RE BEING RIPPED OFF BY GOOGLE FLIGHTS IF YOU DO THIS!!!”

She said, “There’s a Google Flights plugin that seems borderline illegal. Look, I love Google Flights, but sometimes it doesn’t give me the best deals.”

Source: TikTok/@travelsocial

The woman explained that she used Google Flights to look at her options to travel from New York to Tampa and the cheapest flights offered were $98 on Frontier and $118 on JetBlue.

She said she then used a plugin called Travel Arrow on JetBlue’s website and discovered a hidden $50 discount that made the flight cheaper than what she found on Google Flights.

Source: TikTok/@travelsocial

The woman then explained, “If you travel, you always need to go to the airline’s website and then download a plugin like Travel Arrow so the deals pop up right here. It’ll show you all the good deals, and this one expires today so run!”

Source: TikTok/@travelsocial

Check out what she had to say in her video.

@travelsocial

#stitch with @Tiff<3 for educational purposes tiktok #travel #fyp #flights #flightdeals #travelling #travelhack #budgeting

♬ original sound – c

And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

This person said they like getting cheap flights but they don’t like traveling on Spirit.

Source: TikTok/@travelsocial

Another individual could have used this information yesterday.

Source: TikTok/@travelsocial

And this person said Expedia is the way to go.

Source: TikTok/@travelsocial

Gotta admit… I’m gonna try this strategy. It seems sounds.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter