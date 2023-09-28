‘They don’t do nothing but warm them up.’ McDonald’s Worker Talks About Things The Fast Food Chain Doesn’t Let People Know
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s always interesting to get behind-the-scenes looks at different businesses, and today we’re all going to get a glimpse of what goes on behind closed doors at McDonald’s.
And she wasn’t holding back.
The text overlay on her video reads, “Things McDonald’s Won’t Tell Y’all!”
She showed viewers what some menu items look like before they are put together and sold to customers.
And she was quick to point out that most of the food at Mickey D’s is pre-made and reheated before being sold.
She said, “Y’all pancakes are made already. They don’t do nothing but warm them up.”
The video also showed pre-made packages of a mix for breakfast burritos and pre-made eggs.
Take a look at the video.
@blexican_shay83
And here’s what people had to say.
