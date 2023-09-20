‘My home, we inherited it from a hoarder.’ A Woman Talked About How To Get Rid of Roaches In Your Home Once And for All
by Matthew Gilligan
A woman who lives in New York shared a video on TikTok and shared what she claims is a foolproof method to get rid of roaches in your home for good.
She said, “I lived in a home and several different apartments. This product without fail has gotten rid of some of the worst infestations I have ever seen. My home, we inherited it from a hoarder. The situation was very bad and it was years long. Exterminator after exterminator, bomb after bomb, nothing worked. Until I’d researched and found this product.”
The product is Advion Cockroach Gel Bait and it sells for $31.55 on Amazon.
She said, “This is a life-changing product. We used this in my house, and when I tell you, species…Albino, I’ve never seen an Albino Cucaracha.”
She said that she had hundreds of d**d cockroaches in her different homes after using the gel and added, “You’ll never see another fella ever again. And I tell you [this] house, horrible infestation. Apartment, you could not throw something away without seeing tons in the basura. I used this couple of days never a single one again.”
She also told viewers that one tube of the gel has worked well in the past to get rid of the roaches.
She said, “This product works better than anything I’ve ever seen and it’s thirty dollars for a supply that’s more than you’ll need. You’ll barely need a whole tube. Depending on how big your home is. And it’s never failed me any place that I’ve stayed, and I’ve stayed at multiple different places. I live in New York City.”
Good to know!
Check out her video and see what you think.
And here’s how viewers reacted.
If this didn’t make your skin crawl, I don’t know what will.