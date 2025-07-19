Woman Complained To The Manager About Her Botched Grocery Order, So An Employee Got Fired Immediately

Shopping on your phone and placing orders in advance can be really convenient.

Check out the story below for all the details.

AITAH I think I got a grocery store employee fired A few days ago, I was using the mobile order and parking lot pickup option for my groceries. I legit never use that. But I’m getting stricter with my diet. So, I didn’t want to walk around the store and end up purchasing junk I didn’t need.

Anyways, I arrived for my scheduled pickup window and checked in. On the app, you select the parking spot number that you’re in as well as your vehicle’s description. I was sitting there for 25 minutes and wondering what’s going on, so I checked the app. It says, “Thanks for picking up your order. See you next time!” I was confused as I hadn’t gotten any groceries dropped off to me.

A few seconds later, I saw one of the staff that does the drop-offs. So, I got out of my car to approach the young woman. She was putting groceries into another person’s car. So, I asked if that order might possibly be mine.

She then asked my name. I gave her my name and she confirmed that no, it wasn’t. It also struck me a bit odd that she didn’t even ask the other person. Whose car she was actively loading groceries into if it was even their order to begin with.

I told her my gripe and she said: “Yeah, sometimes, orders get mixed up.” And that I can just go inside and shop myself. Like, what the heck?

The entire point of me placing my order and paying 6 hours in advance was specifically to save time. And not do the shopping myself. Not to mention how incredibly easy it is to drop off the correct groceries to the correct customer. So, I went inside and the manager came to talk to me.

While we were talking, the same young girl walked right between us with a grocery cart. She said she’ll redo my order after she finishes this next one and walked off. The manager looked appalled and I was dumbfounded too. Anyways, the guy gave me his apologies and a $20 gift card for the ordeal.

Then, yesterday, I got a call from their customer service and they expressed more apologies. They gave me an additional credit and then told me they had fired the girl. I kinda feel bad. I didn’t ask for that to be done nor did I really need to know. Lol. But at the same time, she was incredibly rude and was skipping over very basic elements of her job. AITA?

Sometimes, doing the right thing comes with unexpected consequences.

