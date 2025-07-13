Remote Employee Has To Go Into The Office On Mondays, But When The Policy Changes They Come Up With A Clever Workaround

Sometimes managers make rules without thinking about how inconvenient the rules are for their employees.

My manager changed an annoying policy that mostly affects me In mid 2022, I was hired almost fully remotely (as agreed by HR and hiring director) at my current job as a systems engineer. Part of my job is on-site data center support. For months, I didn’t have to do anything because nothing really came up, but as time went on, I did more data center work. Not a big deal, because 2 of them are close to me by car.

Fast forward to October 2023. Due to client requirements, daily IDF (a data closet with network equipment) and MDF (an actual data center) checks were required again. It was split up amongst all of the engineering teams, with me being the “lucky” one of having to do it on Mondays. My main coworker (now team lead) was over an hour away because the train to his area was down. With the express train and bus, I could get there in an hour.

During the meeting, the manager stated “You don’t have to stay in the office all day. This was approved by the director. You can go in, do the checks, and leave when you want.” Great! I’d go in, sign into work while on the train and bus. Do the checks and anything else I might need to do, and then go home. This went on for well over a year.

A couple months ago, my manager stated that if we go in, we have to stay in for the rest of the day. He didn’t even have the audacity to tell us. My team lead had to tell us during a meeting and he thought it was complete nonsense too. I don’t know the reasoning, but it’s such a waste of time and worse for my work.

Then I realized I could go in later in the day and then leave when I sign off work, at 3:30pm.

Now I leave for the 12:30pm train to get to the office by 2 (90 minutes to commute). I do the checks and anything else that might need to be done, then leave at 3:30pm.

One afternoon my manager calls me and i mentioned i was on the train. He asks “Did you start late today?” I said “No, just going to the office for the IDF checks like every Monday.” He didn’t respond, knowing I am still technically listening to his stupid requirement. My team lead laughed when I told him that.

