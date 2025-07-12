Army Soldier Is Told To Report For Work On His Day Off, But When His Supervisor Allows Him To Work Without The Proper Gear, It Backfires

Working on your day off is never fun, but there are some jobs where that has to happen from time to time.

Imagine being called in to work on your day off, and you show up without your uniform on or the necessary gear to perform your job. If your supervisor told you to do the job anyway, would you do it, or would you refuse since it could be dangerous without the correct gear?

In today’s story, one Army soldier is in this situation, and it really backfires for his supervisor.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I was called into work on my day off a week before I leave. So I work in the military. I was called into work by a text I got at 3am on a weekend to show up at 12pm. Generally speaking, unless previously specified with at least 24 hours prior notice, working on the weekends is not really a thing one has to worry about unless it’s one of those “we’re going to war” or “Someone came on base drunk/ high and with criminal charges, full recall time now” texts. Our weekends are protected like that.

He wasn’t in uniform when he showed up.

So I had just woken up and saw the text “Be at work at 1200 to help do this task”. I think okay, well I’m clearing this base in less than a week so I have absolutely nothing in terms of gear to help out with heavy machinery we use for this task. I drive up to work, in my civilian attire and am immediately questioned why I’m not in uniform. I explain I’m not supposed to work today, and that I basically have no gear for their task they want me to do. They (my immediate supervisor) say it’s fine and I start to assist with the task.

He did as he was told.

Cue malicious compliance. I do what’s asked of me to the letter and an officer (senior ranking soldier to most of the soldiers in a unit) asks me what I’m doing in civilian attire and why I have no gear. I address the situation and explain what I was told to do. I’m breaching several safety protocols by doing so without gear and proper uniform, so they begin to promptly flip out. They find out who asked me to do this and tell me to stop immediately and go home.

His supervisor is the only one who suffered negative consequences.

I proceed to leave while I hear my supervisor get the reaming of a lifetime from this officer. Meanwhile I’m walking away scott free of any wrongdoing and continue to return to my barracks to enjoy my weekend. The aftermath of the situation is I am called by my supervisor and their supervisor to explain what happened and so I do. Their supervisor chews out my supervisor and I’m released with an apology (this almost never happens in the military) and am left alone for the rest of my weekend, only being cleared to work if it’s directly relating to my transfer (this takes immediate priority over any local work they need done as everyone in my chain of command would be royally screwed over if I miss my transfer period or report date due to their incompetence).

He does like his job.

To anyone wondering, yes, I get paid a salary so I will work 7 days a week if needed. But the rules and regulations regarding labor and non-emergency unscheduled work saved me from any wrong doing here. I love my job and do it happily, but I also enjoy the little time I get off each week as well. To be called in for a routine task that I absolutely didn’t need to be there for was over the top, unnecessary, and against Army rules when it comes to safety compliance and regulations (as I didn’t have the necessary equipment to complete it safely. I do know what I’m doing however and can complete said task with nothing but that’s not something that the higher-ups wanna risk).

Calling him in to work without the proper gear was a big mistake!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would’ve sent another text instead of showing up for work.

This person wouldn’t have shown up for work either.

A marine vet weighs in.

You definitely don’t want a soldier who is transferring to a new post to get hurt!

His supervisor really messed up!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.