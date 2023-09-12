‘My wife called to check in on her and found out the truth.’ When He Found Out Why His Daughter-In-Law Kicked His Son Out, He Took Her Side And Booted Him Out
You read a lot of stories about parents who are way too willing to take their kids’ side on everything, whether they are objectively right or wrong.
Not so in this case, where OP’s son is about to become a dad for the first time. His wife is struggling with a pregnancy condition that leaves her bedridden and unable to be intimate – for the health of both her and their baby.
So the son cheated on her.
My daughter-in-law is pregnant with my first grandchild. She is suffering from placenta preavia. She is on bedrest. It would be dangerous for her to have intimate relations.
So my son decided that he should cheat.
He came to live with his parents just saying they had a fight, but it was clearly not being resolved.
She found out and kicked him out of the house. He came to stay with us because “she was having crazy pregnancy hormones”.
Every time he called her they would fight. After a couple of days we told him to go see if she calmed down. Her mom is staying with them so we weren’t worried about her.
When OP found out the truth he kicked his son out of their house, too, because he didn’t want to see his face.
My wife called her to check in on her and found out the truth.
I was very upset. When he got home from work I told him he needed to get out of my house.
He wasn’t someone I wanted to associate with at the moment and it would be best if he wasn’t near me.
His wife told him he was being too harsh and to stay out of it but he doesn’t want to.
My wife tried to say that I was being too hard on him. That I should just give them a chance to work things out.
I can’t even look at him. I don’t want such a stupid boy in my house.
My wife and I are still fighting about it but I am willing to die on this hill.
