‘Normalize leaving toxic work places.’ A Domino’s Pizza Manager Closed The Store And Quit Mid-Shift Because Of Understaffing
by Matthew Gilligan
Adios, amigos!
Have you ever wanted to say that at one of your job and then simply walk out the door?
Sure, we all have!
But two managers at a Domino’s Pizza restaurant actually put their money where their mouths are and they closed up shop early and bailed.
In the video, the manager said, “This is the end, final moments. We’re leaving it just how we found it.”
The managers said they were the only workers at this Domino’s location and they’d simply had enough.
Let’s take a look at the video.
@mprind99
story time?? 👀 #dominospizza #fyp
Because the video went viral in a big way, the managers shared another video and explained what happened that fateful night.
Mikayla said, “It was just Cody and I inside and one delivery driver. Our delivery zone spans across about six towns. So unless orders come in perfectly where we can do nice doubles and triples that are quick, the driver can be on the road for up to an hour per run.”
She then continued, “With that being said, we had about 15 deliveries on the board, maybe a little more, and then like five or six on the heat rack waiting for him.”
Mikayla said the restaurant usually needs five delivery drivers to keep things moving slowly and there was only one that night.
She said, “We were never going to catch up, the delivery times were like five to six hours, and this was at nine o’clock so we’re closing in four hours, so any deliveries on top of what we already had were definitely not getting delivered that night.”
So they decided that enough was enough.
@mprind99
part 2 coming! #fyp #storytime #foryou #dominospizza #foodindustry #iquit #UnsealTheMeal #OscarsAtHome
Here’s what people had to say.
One viewer thinks Domino’s workers get treated badly.
Another person said this is the way to do it.
And one TikTokker said this is childish, but…
Hey, everybody has a breaking point.
Don’t hate people just because they have standards.