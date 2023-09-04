‘Probably a lot of TMI but hopefully this helps someone.’ A Woman In Her Early Thirties Talked About The Subtle Signs That Might Lead To Colon Cancer
by Matthew Gilligan
We want everyone out there to pay close attention to what this woman has to say because this is very important stuff.
A woman named Bri posted a video on TikTok where she talked about the symptoms that eventually led to her being diagnosed with stage three colon cancer.
Bri is a 31-year-old mom of twins and she said that she’d been experiencing digestive problems for a couple of years but she chalked that up to IBS.
When she started to experience a lot of anxiety and was fatigued a lot, something definitely felt off. She said, “I was having panic attacks and I think it’s just because my body was really, really, really tired and going through whatever it’s going through growing a tumor.”
After giving birth to her premature twins who had to spend time in the hospital, Bri noticed blood in her stool but thought it might be related to her pregnancy.
She said, “I wasn’t even really thinking about what I was going through. I thought it was stress. I thought it was depression. I thought it was anxiety, kind of all these things coming up again. My fatigue was really bad, but again, I justified it in my head as my boys are in the NICU.”
Bri continued to see blood in her stool and, after a series of doctor visits and tests, Bri was diagnosed with cancer.
Listen closely to what she had to say in her video.
@brimahon my cancer symptoms for getting diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer ❤️ probably a lot of TMI but hopefully this helps someone 🫶 #coloncancerawareness #colorectacancer #fuckcancer #cancersucks #cancerfighter #cancersymptoms ♬ original sound – Bri Mahon | Twin Mama
Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.
One person who has been there gave her some encouraging words.
Another TikTokker also survived cancer and said she is going to be fine.
And one viewer thinks the age for a person’s first colonoscopy needs to be lowered.
I don’t say this often, but this info could legit save your life.