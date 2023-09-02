‘Seconds later all that excitement turned into horror.’ Should She Give Her Boyfriend Another Chance After He Proposed As A Prank?
by Trisha Leigh
For most of us, the day we hear that someone we love wants to spend the rest of their lives with us is one we’ll never forget.
OP is never going to forget this proposal, either, but because it was the worst day of her life – not the best.
She and her boyfriend have had few issues over the five years they have dated. They’re buying a house together and love playing pranks on one another.
Me (24F) have been dating my boyfriend Andrew (26M) for 5 years now, we’ve had a healthy and stable relationship, up until today.
Andrew has always been a ‘prankster’ and make jokes with me all the time, and I do it to him too, but today he took it way too far.
Then one day he woke her up promising a special day. OP was excited, and they had a great time at the spa and then at a nice dinner.
In the morning he woke me up at 7am and told me to wake up because he wanted to take me to the spa, I was pretty surprised cause it wasn’t a special day or anything, but I was all in for it.
At the spa he told me how he wanted to go to a fancy restaurant after we were done at the spa, and that he was paying. Of course I agreed as we hadn’t been out together in a long time.
We then got to the restaurant, we had a beautiful and romantic dinner and just a nice time in general, we were talking about a house we were planning to move in to and chitchatted about other stuff too.
Afterward, when he dropped to one knee, OP was shocked but excited.
After around 40 minutes Andrew stood up and got on his knees and took out a box out of his pocket, my heart stopped beating, I hadn’t even predicted this. We have never talked about proposal before but I also thought it was a great time now.
He did a speech about how I was the most beautiful girl in the world and how he wanted to live with me forever and ended with “will you marry me my princess?”. Of course I said yes!
Once she happily agreed to an engagement, however, he laughed and told her it was a joke and he “wasn’t ready” to marry her.
OP slapped him, told him they were through, and stormed out.
Seconds later all that excitement turned into horror, he opened the small box I expected he put the ring in and in it was a note saying “you’ve been pranked!!!” and Andrew started laughing hysterically.
He continued with “baby this was just a prank! I’m not ready at all to marry you yet!”. He was leaning in to hug me but I gave him the biggest slap ever with tears streaming down my face. I just told him “we’re over you f**king scumbag”.
He’s acting like she totally overreacted, but did she?
I am now sitting in my bed crying and writing this and I don’t know what to do. He’s been texting and calling me but I haven’t responded because I feel so sad, betrayed and mostly angry. I thought this was going to be one of the best days of my life.
What should I do?
Let’s hear what Reddit has to say!
The top comment says that these are just the consequences of his actions.
This person doesn’t think “pranking relationships” ever turn out well.
This commenter says OP’s boyfriend went out of his way to be cruel.
Prank aside, they say it might have been time to move on.
Everyone agreed OP would be better off to just move on.
I can’t imagine doing this to someone I’m supposed to love.
In public, no less. Woof.
