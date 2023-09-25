‘The audacity of people.’ A Disney Worker Got Revenge On An Entitled Guest Who Demanded Free Stuff
I guess entitled customer experiences are not limited to restaurants and retail stores…
A woman named Macy shared a video on TikTok and talked about her experience dealing with an incredibly entitled customer while working at a Disney theme park.
First, a little background: Disney park employees randomly hand out “Magical Moments” to visitors.
A Magical Moment is described like this: “a spur of the moment act of kindness between cast members and the guests. Cast members working at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and the Disney Parks abroad are given opportunities to give families a special memory they will never forget.When a cast member chooses to go out of their way to make a magical moment, it was their choice. While Disney Parks management encourages cast members to partake in magical moments, no one is assigned to do them, instead, cast members choose to do them because they want to.”
Disney workers are also allowed to hand out “No Strings Attached” passes to guests that might allow them to go to the front of a line or get some free food.
But some people just can’t take a hint that these things are chosen at random by Disney employees.
Macy said that a guest approached her and asked her if she would give her a “No Strings Attached” pass and she said she was “very taken aback by this. I told him I’m not writing him a No Strings Attached and he was very confused as to why I just wouldn’t write him one.”
Obviously, this incident with an entitled guest left a bad taste in Macy’s mouth.
But later, Macy had a great experience with a family from South Africa. She said, “[It] was their first time in the States. I loved them [and] had such a good conversation with them.”
She saw the family get in line to buy some merchandise…and the entitled guest happened to be in the same line. So Macy decided to give the nice South African family a Magical Moment.
Macy said, “So I asked the family if they wanted a fast pass to Test Track and the [other guest] was so mad, but they didn’t ask and he did, so don’t ask.”
It pays to be nice, people!
