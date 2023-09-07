September 7, 2023 at 2:55 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 752

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 752

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
The red car wash
A normal chair in Russia
McDonald’s then and now
Gone fishin’
Salvador Dali showing Francisco Franco a painting
Consecutive backflips
The good old days
Thief fail
Ornamental hand at IKEA needed modification
Why turtles can’t leave their shells
Crazy brave guy
Landscape inspired by retinal receptive fields
Bungee cord not needed if you have grippy fingers
Photoshopping for Wednesday’s memes
Cat pebble portrait
Well that’s just poor service
Tornado in Milan
Who is biting these?
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Birds have co-opted our anti-bird weapons in a genius counterattack
She Shared Her Ozempic Horror Story. TikTok Users Tried to Silence Her
The Global Love of Boiled Peanuts
A Dispute Over an Alarm Clock Ended a Woman’s Career
Please Stop Believing These Morning Wood Inaccuracies
Pan Am Video Highlights the Luxurious Early Days of Commercial Flight
Six Messed Up Psychological Thrillers You Haven’t Seen, But Should
Scientists Resurrected an Extinct Animal Frozen for 46,000 Years in Siberia
Comedian Applies To Get A Job At NASA, Instead He Got This Hilarious Rejection Letter
The Difference Between Unplugging and Recharging (and Why It Matters)

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter