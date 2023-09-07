The Shirk Report – Volume 752
by Ashley Dreiling
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– The red car wash
– A normal chair in Russia
– McDonald’s then and now
– Gone fishin’
– Salvador Dali showing Francisco Franco a painting
– Consecutive backflips
– The good old days
– Thief fail
– Ornamental hand at IKEA needed modification
– Why turtles can’t leave their shells
– Crazy brave guy
– Landscape inspired by retinal receptive fields
– Bungee cord not needed if you have grippy fingers
– Photoshopping for Wednesday’s memes
– Cat pebble portrait
– Well that’s just poor service
– Tornado in Milan
– Who is biting these?
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Birds have co-opted our anti-bird weapons in a genius counterattack
– She Shared Her Ozempic Horror Story. TikTok Users Tried to Silence Her
– The Global Love of Boiled Peanuts
– A Dispute Over an Alarm Clock Ended a Woman’s Career
– Please Stop Believing These Morning Wood Inaccuracies
– Pan Am Video Highlights the Luxurious Early Days of Commercial Flight
– Six Messed Up Psychological Thrillers You Haven’t Seen, But Should
– Scientists Resurrected an Extinct Animal Frozen for 46,000 Years in Siberia
– Comedian Applies To Get A Job At NASA, Instead He Got This Hilarious Rejection Letter
– The Difference Between Unplugging and Recharging (and Why It Matters)
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
