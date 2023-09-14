‘They are going to let you know in the rudest way possible.’ A Former Starbucks Barista Talked About Why He Quit After Two Years
I’ve heard great things from people about their experiences working at Starbucks…and then there are stories like the one you’re about to hear from a guy named Jack.
And Jack’s time as a barista was…less than stellar.
He posted a video on TikTok where he talked about why he quit his job as a barista at a Starbucks location in Chicago after two years.
In the video, Jack got ready for work and laid out the reasons why he was going to quit his job. He discussed his many pet peeves and believe us, there were a lot of them.
Jack said his hands were constantly being burned by hot water and the ovens at the store and he complained about how he and his clothing ALWAYS smelled like coffee.
But Jack saved his biggest complaints for the “white middle-aged women” who frequent his store.
He said, “[They act] this is their Starbucks, they are supposed to service them and only them, God forbid you to get their drink wrong, they are going to let you know in the rudest way possible…my favorite is when they shove a drink in your face and say, ‘This is wrong you need to remake it’.”
Sounds fun, huh?
Check out the video.
Jack posted another video where he said he was about to go to work to pick up his resignation papers so he could actually resign.
He also listed more pet peeves that he had about working at Starbucks.
Check out what he had to say.
And here’s what people had to say about it.
This person just started working at Starbucks…and they sound pretty worried.
Another viewer said they’d love to smell coffee all the time.
And this individual said they quit Starbucks after a bad incident with a customer.
Jeezus… who are these people?