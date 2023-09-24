‘Here’s why I don’t apply to my own roles anymore.’ A Woman Said She Hired A Recruiter To Look For Jobs And She Now Makes $200,000
You have to get creative when it comes to looking for and applying for jobs, and a woman named Aniya posted a TikTok video that all you job hunters out there and gonna want to pay attention to.
Aniya said that hiring a freelance job recruiter is the way to go when looking for new jobs and it’s paid off for her: she now makes $200,000 a year at the job her recruiter helped her get.
She said, “Let’s talk about why we’re not applying for our own jobs anymore because this is actually what allowed me to leapfrog like crazy to the point where I was able to buy myself a house at 21 years old in California by myself.”
Aniya added, “Because you know what, I don’t specialize in recruitment. So why am I sitting here trying to recruit myself to these companies? No, I’m going to hire a recruiter.”
She went on to say, “When I was ready to level up, I went and hired a recruiter, and she and I sat down. And I was like, ‘Here’s all my experience. This is what I want to do. These are the kinds of roles I’m looking for.'”
She said she paid the recruiter a few hundred dollars for her efforts and it paid off big time.
Aniya added, “Do with this information what you will but if you want the big roles, sis, you gotta bring on the big guns.”
@mediabuyingbestie
do what this information what you will but if you want the big roles sis you gotta bring on the big guns 😭❤️ #fyp #blackgirlmagic #makemoneyonline #mediabuying #recruitment
Aniya posted a follow-up video and shared the recruiter’s name who helped her get so far after viewers wanted to know who it was and she shared a link from the recruiter in her bio.
@mediabuyingbestie
Replying to @🔌 Teacher Career Strategist heres my recruiter that applied to roles for me an optimized my resume and cover letter 💜☺️. Shes been amazing, i hope this helps. #blackgirlmagic #mediabuying #makemoneyonline #fyp
I mean… wow. That’s some life changing money for sure!
