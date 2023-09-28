‘Women are my favorite guy.’ A Parody Song Called “Planet of the Bass” Has Set Social Media On Fire
by Matthew Gilligan
Sometimes, the weirdest thing blow up on social media and go viral.
And you can never really predict what they’re going to be, which kind of makes the whole thing fun.
Recently a comedian named Kyle Gordon released a parody song and a video called “Planet of the Bass”, a throwback to European dance songs from the 1990s.
And, oh boy, did it get people talking!
Mark Harris was a film critic for Entertainment Weekly in the 1990s and he said, “We absolutely would have given these two a full page with a photo shoot and a very short story that tried to get around the fact that they spoke no English.”
Sounds like a pretty good parody, don’t you think?
And one line in “Planet of the Bass” really hit the mark with people because it kind of doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, just like from the 1990s Eurodance craze.
The line is “Women are my favorite guy”.
Hmmm…
Check out the song and the video and see what you think.
@kylegordonisgreat
Planet of the Bass (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica) #djcrazytimes #eurodance #90s #dancemusic #edm #funny #funnyvideos #funnytiktok
♬ Planet of the Bass (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica) – Kyle Gordon
Here’s how folks responded.
One viewer is gonna play this for their grandmother.
Another TikTokker jokes that this song would be big in another eastern block country.
And one person said they think that this song is so on-point that it’s not even a parody.
This is a serious earworm.
