‘You gotta get out of there.’ A Man Discovered A Squatter Hiding In A Closet While Getting A Tour Of A Home And People Can’t Believe He Didn’t Freak Out
by Matthew Gilligan
Times are tough these days and the sad fact is that a lot of people are currently homeless in cities and towns all over the U.S.
And some homeless folks are looking for shelter and safety anywhere they can find it.
A man shared a video of what he encountered when he took a self-guided tour of a home.
The man checked out different areas of the house and everything seemed fine until he discovered a woman in a closet in the house.
He said to the woman “Oh, sorry” and then asked her if she was squatting in the house.
Her answer is hard to hear but she apparently said “yes” to him because he responded, “You gotta get out of there.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
@sprawler
Scary women in the closet. I didnt get the place #scary #horror #housetour #housesoftiktok #selfguidedtours
Now check out what people had to say about this.
One viewer said they hope she gets somewhere safe.
Another person thought it was amusing that he apologized.
And this TikTokker who works as a realtor said they wouldn’t have been this calm.
Good on this guy! I would have been seriously freaked out!