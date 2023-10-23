‘Hopefully they bring back the good old flavor.’ A Woman Compared The New Version Of Sriracha To The Old Kind Following A Shortage
by Matthew Gilligan
Calling all hot sauce lovers!
You’re going to want to pay CLOSE attention to what a TikTokker named Sovanna had to say in a viral video…because she had some insight into one of the most beloved hot sauces on the planet: Sriracha.
Supply chain issues and a drought in Mexico have put a damper on Sriracha’s business and the company has had to alter its Sriracha recipe…and hot sauce enthusiasts are concerned.
Sovanna posted a TikTok video that showed her conducting a taste test of Sriracha’s new recipe with the original one.
She said, “Hi guys, I’m going to do a taste test between these two Sriracha. One is the older version and the one on my right-hand side is the newer version. Just to see if the flavor is still the same. So here I go.”
She then squirted samples of the old and the new sauces onto a plate.
Sovanna said, “So the result based on my taste, the older version tastes better than the newer version.”
She also talked about the difference in color between the two Sriracha versions and said, “Hopefully they bring back the good old flavor. Thank you for watching.”
Take a look at her video.
@sovannascooking
Replying to @Brian J Rodriguez Taste test on Huy Fong Sriracha hot chili sauce side by side comparison with the older version and the newer version. #fyp #huyfongsriracha #tastetest @sovanna
Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
One person thinks Sriracha needs to stop burning bridges.
Another viewer shared a pro tip that all of us should know.
And this TikTok user was worried that she was wasting too much of the good stuff.
I like Sriracha, but I think I’m gonna stick with Crystal Hot Sauce for now…
You know that recipe will never change!