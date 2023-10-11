‘I thought the whole thing was one big scam.’ A Man Talked About How He Ordered A House on AliExpress And It Was Actually Delivered to Him
What a world we live in…
You can get online and with a few clicks of a button, a HOUSE will be delivered on a truck to you!
Amazing, right?
A TikTokker named Kyle posted a video where he told viewers, “I ordered a house on AliExpress, and it just arrived.”
Kyle said he shopped around for modular homes and he finally settled on one he found on AliExpress.
He also said that he thought that the whole thing was a scam until it was actually delivered to him.
Kyle said, “It arrived at a port, and I thought the whole thing was one big scam. But we’ve now got a delivery guy, and it’s actually here.”
Kyle said, “So it appears as though we’ve had some damage during transit. But, it’s actually here.”
He said he was impressed with how big the house was and he added that he’d now have a place to shelter on his land when the weather turns bad.
Here’s his video.
@kylethomas
I ORDERED A HOUSE ON ALIEXPRESS 🤣
And here’s what people had to say.
One viewer said they’re going to do the same thing.
Another individual was impressed that he wasn’t concerned about this being a scam.
And this TikTok user is vouching for these houses.
I’m not a big fan of the tiny home movement… but an entire house being delivered to you is pretty interesting.
Go get those homes, fam!
