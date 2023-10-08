‘In dollars, that’s $44 extra that I’m spending.’ Customer Sees Massive Price Increase For Walmart Curbside Orders In 2020 Versus Now
by Laura Lynott
A teacher examined her 2020 shopping bill and found its increased a massive 27 percent!
And yes, most of us DO feel this pain and there doesn’t seem to be any sign of a let up.
User @Kaypal7 said, “I saw a video of a guy who was comparing one of his Walmart orders from 2020 to some of the prices of things today. And I realise I’ve been using Walmart curbside for about that long. So, I thought I’d rebuild one of my shopping lists from 2020 and see what it cost then and now.”
And what she saw she did NOT like…
She said: “So I picked this list that totals $161.18 and I ordered it back in September 2020.”
Then the teacher showed her shopping list for September 2023, with similar items, including similar sizes and it came in at $198.34 and then it jumped to $205.52 when taxes etc were added.
She said: “So that is a 27 percent increase from 2020 to 2023. In dollars, that’s $44 extra that I’m spending. Which if you take into account I go shopping once a week, that’s about $170 a month that I wasn’t spending before, which would have bought me an entire week of groceries back in 2020.”
“That’s a lot of money for a teacher,” she said. “It’s a lot of money for a lot of people. So if you’ve been feeling like your money hasn’t been going as far and your dollar’s not stretching the way it used to, it’s not just you.”
Yes, inflation is real and it’s affecting real people unfortunately. We can only hope someone has an answer for it soon!
Here’s the full clip:
@kaypal7
And here’s what people thought about the shopping list jump:
And this is a real problem too – a lot of people’s wages haven’t gone up with inflation!
And some folk seem to think inflation isn’t a big deal?!
Some folks divided on the politics – nothing new there.
Inflation is so out of hand. Ugh.