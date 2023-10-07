‘That’s a good deal because a full stack is $10.’ Customers Tried To See How They Long They Could Go With IHOP’s $5 Unlimited Pancake Deal
by Matthew Gilligan
All-you-can-eat meals at different restaurants seem to be all the rage these days, and now IHOP is getting its moment in the sun.
But things don’t always go as planned when folks think they’re going to devour plate after plate of whatever cuisine happens to be offered.
A woman named Marcely took her boyfriend to an IHOP restaurant to see how they’d handle a $5 unlimited pancakes deal.
Marcely said, “Me and my boyfriend came to IHOP for the $5 all-you-can-eat pancakes deal.
Her boyfriend gave the camera a thumbs-up with an empty plate on the table in front of him.
Marcely seemed to indicate that they only got through one plate of pancakes and she wrote, “Yeah, we couldn’t do this **** anymore.”
I guess their eyes were bigger than their stomachs…
Take a look at the video.
@mxrcelyyy
back with another resturant deal 🤌🏽 #fypシ #ihop
Here’s what people had to say.
This viewer said this is a good deal.
One TikTokker said they’d only be able to handle one plate.
And this individual said they had the same experience with the wings at Applebee’s.
Go get those stacks, fam!