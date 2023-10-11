‘The amount of sugar in there is equal to 14 glazed donuts.’ Man Shows The Insane Amount Of Sugar In A Drink From Dunkin’ Donuts
by Matthew Gilligan
Talk about a sugar overload!
A man posted a video on TikTok where he showed viewers the staggering amount of sugar that comes with a Pumpkin Swirl coffee drink from Dunkin’ Donuts.
And the number will probably shock you…
The man said that there are 185 grams of sugar in this particular drink from the coffee and donut chain.
Wow!
The man explained that 185 grams of sugar is the equivalent of 46 teaspoons.
Let that sink in for a minute…
Another way to think about it is 185 grams is equal to the sugar in 14 glazed donuts.
He also said that the pumpkin in the drink is actually artificial flavoring and he told viewers that there are 12 different mentions of sugar in the ingredient list, including corn syrup and high fructose corn sugar.
Oh, and the drink contains 930 calories and 190 grams of carbs.
That’s intense!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@flavcity
❌🎃Dunkin’ Pumpkin🎃❌ #dunkin #dunkindonuts #americarunsondunkin #eatthisnotthat #addedsugar #pumpkinspiceseason
And here’s what folks had to say.
That is an absolutely WILD amount of sugar.
Wow.