‘They did this to me too!’ Olive Garden Customer Shows They Were Served “Never Ending Pasta” In Tiny Bowls
by Laura Lynott
There’s nothing like a really good bowl of pasta!
And if it’s plentiful, even better.
This person shared a bunch of plates on their table that they had been eating through…
Just knocking them out…
And when it came to the pasta… they were served in “tiny” bowls.
But why so tiny, Olive Garden!?!
The poster added they’d “make it to the end” regardless of the offer being “Never-ending pasta.”
And if that’s dinner for one, it sure looks like they’re giving it a great shot!
Here’s the full clip:
@rlg.317
“Never ending” pasta.. ill make it to the end 🍝😤🍽️ #olivegarden #neverendingpasta #olivegardenbreadsticks #pasta #food #foodtok
Here’s what folk thought of the portion drama:
Someone wasn’t impressed with the pasta…
But an Olive Garden worker defends their choice of small refill bowls.
It doesn’t seem to be a meaty story…
Hey… just go ham on anything put in front of you.
Make that wait staff work for those tips!
