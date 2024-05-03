An HOA Meeting That Went Off The Rails Was Captured For Everybody To See. – ‘How is she elected?’
by Matthew Gilligan
These crazy HOA people…
When will they learn that the rest of the world is laughing at them?!?!
Hopefully, not anytime soon, or else we’d be missing out on a lot of fun…and here’s another example for you to enjoy!
A viral TikTok video showed what happened when a neighborhood meeting went off the rails.
The scene shows a woman who is the head of an HOA talking to neighborhood residents and it gets ugly right off the bat.
A person could be heard off-camera saying, “Who starts a meeting with such hostility?”
Another person asked, “How is she elected?” as the HOA leader kept talking.
A man who introduced himself as Frank and said her was an interim HOA board member tried to speak up and was quickly shot down because people claimed he wasn’t voted in to his position.
As the HOA leader prepared to take a vote, people from the crowd yelled, “You gave us no information” and “We have zero information. What are you freaking voting on?”
Apparently, the big issue at hand is whether the residents are going to hire a management company for their neighborhood.
And they go on and on…
Check out what went down with these wild residents.
Check out the video.
@volumeupvids
New HOA Presidents first meeting..Thoughts?👀 #hoa #homeowner #neighbors #karens #viral #fyp #fypシ
Here’s how people responded.
This person is HERE FOR IT.
Another individual isn’t a fan of HOAs.
And this TikTokker really enjoyed this video.
When will these folks ever learn?
The answer is NEVER.
