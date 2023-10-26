‘What I can see here is that your father loves you very much.’ Woman Discovers Secret Savings Account Tied To Her Social Security Number
by Laura Lynott
If you’re not getting envy over this story, then you need to check your pulse – this woman could be a “millionaire” and not even know it!
So, her dad set up an account for her years ago and now she’s suddenly found out about it. She has no idea what’s in the account BUT the company staffer has told her her dad sure loved her!
@steffi.from.tiktok told her followers that she could “potentially be a millionaire” after she got an email from her dad, sending her a copy of a letter from an investment company.
Her dad seemed to have forgotten he’d even set the account up for her! But at first she thought it was a phishing scam. Doesn’t seem to be though.
She called the company and on the other end of the line, the staff member said: ‘What’s your father’s name?’. “I tell her, and she says, ‘Okay, so in our records, it is showing your, your dad has set up this account. His name is on it, but your social security number is attached.’
“And I was like, I have a feeling that this is something that my dad did because he set up like a savings account for me and my sister when we were little, and that’s exactly what he did. It was a pain in the butt once I turned 21, to get it like transferred over into my name because of the way that he accidentally set it up.
“So the lady’s like ‘Okay, let me put you on hold and I’m gonna talk to my supervisors.’ When she gets back on the phone she tells me there’s nothing she can do. In fact, both me and my dad are going to have to go into one of their branches and provide more socials and IDs…”
But that’s like a TWO hour drive, so clearly she wants to know is it going to be worthwhile!
“I said, ‘Oh, so I should definitely drive up there to take care of this?’ And she’s like, ‘Well, yes, I think you absolutely should. What I will tell you from what I can see here is that your father loves you very much.’ “Like how much money is in that account…”
Well, I am on the edge of my seat waiting to find out, I don’t know about you!
