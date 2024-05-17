Woman Lets Her Sister and Nephew Stay With Her After They Fall On Hard Times, But Her Husband Forced Them Into A Homeless Shelter When She Was Gone
by Ryan McCarthy
No one likes being an imposition on someone, but in desperate times, we all lean our family for a little help.
Whether that’s giving them a place to stay when they’re getting back on their feet, or always being there to lend an ear.
When my family was going through hard times as a kid, it was only through the help of my relatives that we managed to stay functional!
But apparently this user’s husband doesn’t feel the same way, because when her sister and her newborn came to stay with them, he waited until OP left and kicked her sister out of the house!
On top of that, he hid her phone so she couldn’t contact OP, and left her with no money to support her or her son!
Check out this crazy story for yourself!
AITA for blowing up at my husband for lying to me about my sister and her baby leaving when he actually kicked her out?
My sister (20) got out of a terrible relationship and moved in with me and my husband and brought her 5 months old son, she’s dealing with a handful of issues from PPD to depression.
I asked my husband if he’d be okay with her moving in and he said absolutely, not just this but he was the one who picked her up and brought her to our home.
She stayed for 2 weeks and helped around the house. My husband started complaining about the baby crying, but a newborn is expected to cry especially at night.
He said it causes him stress so I suggested he put on earbuds. He suddenly told me to forget it and so I did.
Would you like to hazard a guess on who didn’t forget it? If you said OP’s husband, you would be correct!
Last week, I had to go out of town to attend a friend’s funeral without my husband, He said he wanted to stay with my sister to make sure she’s okay.
I returned home the next day and didn’t find her or her baby home.
My husband said she contacted a friend in another town and wanted to move with them and left that morning, he handed me a letter he claimed was from her.
But OP knew in her bones that something was fishy about this whole story…
This felt so odd…especially after reading the letter.
I called her phone many many times but turned out my husband found it and said she must’ve left it behind.
I was worried I had no means of contacting her to make sure she was okay, I contacted relatives but they knew nothing.
And soon OP received a call that revealed what had really happened that weekend while she was away…
Yesterday, I got a call from an unknown number and it was her.
She told me that she didn’t leave on her own but my husband kicked her out after telling her that she was no longer welcome, and she needed to take responsibility for her decisions.
I was in shock as she explained that she’s not with a friend, but actually at a shelter and that she has no money.
I waited til he got home and I blew up at him, he admitted he faked the letter an hid her phone.
He argued that it’s his house too and he has a say in who lives there, but he shouldn’t have lied to me about my sister and causing her to be homeless.
OP’s husband even had the nerve to say that she was in the wrong for being mad at him! For throwing her sister and her baby out onto the street!
He said I was being unfair and I wrong to lash out at him for wanting peace in his home. I went upstairs and refused to argue anymore.
I told him I’m going to pick her up tomorrow and he said he’d change the locks while I’m gone and I won’t be allowed to bring her home.
I’m thinking of going to a hotel but he kept saying that I’m letting my sister affect our lives by prioritizing her.
But there’s a baby involved, my nephew, and I can’t leave him homeless. I get that it’s house too but I don’t see why he’s so against her staying.
I know OP is going through a serious shock right now, but if that were me, I would already be filing those divorce papers!
Not only did he endanger the lives of her sibling and her nephew, but he lied about it and did in secret while she was away dealing with the loss of a friend!
Reddit was genuinely concerned for OP’s safety, saying her husband sounded like a very dangerous individual.
This user was shocked that he would kick a single mother and her child out of the house without any sort of help because of the simple fact that he was losing some shuteye.
This user said OP needed to go to someone she trusted, and that she should never trust him again.
Many people thought OP’s husband had tried to make on her sister, and had kicked her out in response to being rejected!
And finally, this user said the scariest thing was that instead of talking to OP about his feelings, he waited until she was gone.
I’ve listened to enough true crime to know this guy’s behavior will only get more chilling, and more dangerous.
