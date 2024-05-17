Car Salesperson Dishes On What To Look For When Buying A Used Rental Car. – ‘Enterprise, Hertz, come for me if you want to.’
by Matthew Gilligan
A woman named Ash who specializes in car sales shared a video on TikTok and gave viewers advice about what they need to be aware of when buying rental cars.
Ash said, “Here’s why I would never buy a rental car as a car saleswoman: Number One, just ewwwww.”
Ash then added, “Like are they even maintained? Like, who’s been in it? Where has it been?”
She concluded her video by saying, “Enterprise, Hertz, come for me if you want to. I want all the smoke. ”
