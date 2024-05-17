May 17, 2024 at 6:37 am

Car Salesperson Dishes On What To Look For When Buying A Used Rental Car. – ‘Enterprise, Hertz, come for me if you want to.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@ashxautos

This is good stuff, people, so we want you to listen up and listen good!

A woman named Ash who specializes in car sales shared a video on TikTok and gave viewers advice about what they need to be aware of when buying rental cars.

Source: TikTok/@ashxautos

Ash said, “Here’s why I would never buy a rental car as a car saleswoman: Number One, just ewwwww.”

Okay, fair enough…

Source: TikTok/@ashxautos

Ash then added, “Like are they even maintained? Like, who’s been in it? Where has it been?”

She concluded her video by saying, “Enterprise, Hertz, come for me if you want to. I want all the smoke. ”

Source: TikTok/@ashxautos

Let’s take a look at her video.

@ashxautos

Replying to @janae ok I admit, this video may be purely opinion but again ew 😂 #toyota #carsales #carsaleswoman #hertz #enterprise #usedcar #usedcars #dealership #dealershiptiktok #rental #carbuying #carbuyingtips #carsales #rentalcar #salesman #saleswoman

♬ ♡ ᶫᵒᵛᵉᵧₒᵤ ♡ – SoBerBoi

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@ashxautos

Another viewer has no regrets.

Source: TikTok/@ashxautos

And this person also had a good experience.

Source: TikTok/@ashxautos

I’ve never really thought about this.

Do they have to tell you that it used to be a rental? Hmmmm.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter