Employee Quit Their Toxic Workplace And Was Asked To Send Documents To Explain Their Job. So They Malicious Complied And Send Corrupted Files That Couldn’t Be Opened.
by Chris Allen
Sometimes it just feels downright GOOD to quit a job.
And getting revenge in the most petty manner possible sometimes teaches those toxic workplaces a lesson.
Well here’s a story where a workplace definitely got the lesson plan.
Enjoy my handover documents
Recently resigned from a horrible job for a better paying one (and hopefully just overall better).
You can already sense the panic in this office, can’t you?
When my line manager found out she started freaking out a bit as I’m the only person in my office who does my job (marketing).
She began asking me to get everything together for my handover so she can take on my responsibilities until they find someone to replace me.
She began setting arbitrary deadlines like asking for stuff before the end of the working day despite me having 4 weeks left, you get the point.
After going through it with this manager I decided to see if she was really opening these things she insisted had to be done by end of day or not.
OP began the petty plot.
So, I began sending her corrupted files that if you tried to open them they wouldn’t.
I still did the things she asked me to do because I thought eventually she’d open them and have to ask me for the correct file but…
My last day was on Friday and she opened nothing so come Monday she’s in for a rude awakening when she has no handover documents, no instructions, no calendar, no contacts, nothing.
Oh well!
Oh folks were loving this one in the comments section.
Top commenter made sure that OP went back to ‘help’
This person brought up a term I will be using in my day to day from now on.
This commenter had the perfect mic drop thing to have said.
THIS NAME. How have we not been using this one?
While this person is as itchy for the big reveal as the rest of us.
And this one thought they hit the petty nail right on its petty lil head.
Sometimes the pettiness has to find a home.
You can’t be expected to carry that around with you.
