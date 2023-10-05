‘Anything that I create… is no longer my property.’ Teacher Reveals That She Can Get Fired For Selling Things She Creates For Her Classroom
by Laura Lynott
This woman has told how teachers can actually get FIRED for selling items they make at school!
She told her followers: “Did you know that you could get fired for posting things on Teachers Pay Teachers, because I didn’t.”
She had just signed a new teaching contract and spotted the small print stated she couldn’t monetize anything she makes in class!!!
The TikToker advised all teachers to check their contracts for this detail – because she’d read that anything she makes in her own classroom, she is 100 percent forbid to sell!
She said, “Anything that I create and use within my own classroom is basically owned by the school and is no longer my property to receive income from,” she said.
She realised that even if she created something with her own resources and it was her own idea, she STILL couldn’t go on to monetize it!
The teacher said while it was unlikely many schools were checking up on this, she was a “better safe than sorry” person.
But the issue had “really surprised her” as a new teacher and she urged others to check their contracts.
Watch the full clip here:
@tiredteacher440
Here’s what y’all thought:
This isn’t just affecting one teacher. It seems it’s happening to others!!!
Some teachers are plugging this loophole! Genius!
More guys suggesting go-rounds!
Sounds like teachers are already figuring out ways to get around this, but this is such a wild thing for school districts to do.
Think about it… teachers purchase things ALL THE TIME because the schools don’t give them enough resources to teach their classes. And then schools turn around and do this to teachers?
What a gyp!