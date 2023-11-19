‘Ben reached out and pulled her wig and exposed her head.’ This Mom Stood Her Ground And Backed Up Her Teenage Daughter With Cancer
Cancer sucks. It’s not something anyone should have to go through, but when we hear about teenagers dealing with it, our hearts really go out to them.
OP’s daughter has cancer and has lost her hair due to chemotherapy. It has made her self-conscious, the way it would most teenagers, and the fact that her stepbrother won’t leave her alone about it is making matters worse.
My daughter (16) Megan just finished her cancer treatment, she’s lost her hair in the process and she’s been incredibly insecure because of it. She no longer meets friends nor welcomes them at our home nor even meet family on person.
It’s been bad to say the least but her stepbrother (18) Ben has been making it worse with his nagging comments and jokes about her looks.
He tried taking and posting pics of her secretly to share but I shut that down even though my husband thought it was just “harmless teasing”.
Her husband won’t hear her complaints, though.
It took OP a long time to convince her daughter to attend a family wedding. They agreed she would go if she got to pick out her own wig, and OP said her daughter’s choice was really cute.
My husband’s sister’s wedding was last week. The family wanted Megan yo go but she didn’t want to. I spent so much time trying to help her and convince her to start socializing again and see family.
She agreed under the condition that I let her wear a wig which I agreed, not only that but I took her shopping to pick her own wig and she looked beautifully stunning in her pixie hairstyle wig.
My husband and Ben laughed when they saw it. I don’t know why.
Her stepbrother, though, tugged the wig off at the wedding. OP’s daughter ran off and OP followed after giving her stepson a piece of her mind.
We went to the wedding and everything was going well til this happened. We were all sitting and we started talking about Meghan look, suddenly Ben reached out and pulled her wig and exposed her head.
I was shocked I froze but Megan yelled then took her wig and ran. Ben, his cousins and some guests started laughing.
I was upset especially when looked over my shoulder and saw my husband sitting next to his mom and laughing.
I lost it on Ben and berated him in front of everyone then took my stuff, got Megan and got into the car and went home.
She left her husband and stepson there with no ride, and her husband says she’s taking things too seriously and interfering in their sibling relationship.
Ben and my husband didn’t have a ride home and my husband kept calling me but I didn’t respond. He came home asking about me leaving mid wedding and upsetting his sister and then leaving him and Ben with no rude home.
I argued with him about how Ben embarrassed Megan and humiliated her publicly which must’ve ruined what’s left of her self esteem.
He said that it was just “kids teasing each other” and that I overreacted and Ben had no malicious intent he was just messing with her.
I said I was sick of it but he said that this is their way of bonding as stepsiblings and I was getting in the way of it and being overprotective and unreasonable.
We didn’t talk after that and Ben is refusing to apologize and his dad is backing him up.
I really hope Reddit is going to inspire this woman…
