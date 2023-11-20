November 20, 2023 at 7:33 am

DoorDash Now Warns People Who Don’t Tip They May Be Waiting a Long Time for Food

by Laura Lynott

This TikToker warned folks that if they want a delivery to arrive on time from DoorDash, they better tip!

But the internet is not happy, saying the fees to order and get a delivery are already high enough.

@jessicagolich told her followers: “DoorDash now has a built in warning that if you don’t tip, your delivery could take longer. Here’s the warning. It stops you and asks you if you want to add a tip. What do you guys say?”.

And the ‘What do you guys say” was responded to by a lot of people saying they felt they pay too much for deliveries already without tips!

I guess this all depends on how much you earn, how much of a disposable income you have right now and if you believe in tipping delivery people.

But for sure, those guys have a tough job and I reckon in a fair world, deserve to be paid well and tipped.

I wonder if y’all agree…

Here’s the full clip delivered straight to ya for free!

@jessicagolich

#greenscreen I always personally tip really well wby? 👀 #doordashtip #doordashtipwarning #doordashdriver #doordashlife #deliveryfoodtok #deliveryfood #deliveryservice #deliverybelike

♬ IT GIRL – Sped up Version – Aliyah’s Interlude

Here’s what posters thought of the clip:

Tips are always a heated debate, for sure!

Ouch, the fees are too expensive for some to contemplate tipping…

This guy’s tipping really ain’t working, ha!

Maybe just go get the food yourself? Or cook a meal?

Just a thought…

