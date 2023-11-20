DoorDash Now Warns People Who Don’t Tip They May Be Waiting a Long Time for Food
by Laura Lynott
This TikToker warned folks that if they want a delivery to arrive on time from DoorDash, they better tip!
But the internet is not happy, saying the fees to order and get a delivery are already high enough.
@jessicagolich told her followers: “DoorDash now has a built in warning that if you don’t tip, your delivery could take longer. Here’s the warning. It stops you and asks you if you want to add a tip. What do you guys say?”.
And the ‘What do you guys say” was responded to by a lot of people saying they felt they pay too much for deliveries already without tips!
I guess this all depends on how much you earn, how much of a disposable income you have right now and if you believe in tipping delivery people.
But for sure, those guys have a tough job and I reckon in a fair world, deserve to be paid well and tipped.
I wonder if y’all agree…
Here’s the full clip delivered straight to ya for free!
@jessicagolich
#greenscreen I always personally tip really well wby? 👀 #doordashtip #doordashtipwarning #doordashdriver #doordashlife #deliveryfoodtok #deliveryfood #deliveryservice #deliverybelike
