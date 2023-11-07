Here’s How Much Pasta To Eat To Make Olive Garden’s Never-Ending Deal Worth The Money
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you tried the never-ending pasta bowl at Olive Garden yet?
I personally have not, but it seems to be all the rage lately.
But is it worth it?
A woman named Rachel wanted to get some answers regarding the deal and she took it upon herself to calculate how much pasta you have to eat at the restaurant to make the never-ending pasta deal worth it.
Rachel said, “This is how much pasta you need to eat in order to have a good return on your investment for the never-ending pasta bowls at Olive Garden, and honestly you guys, I’m still geeking at the math I just put together. So I’m gonna compare the price and find the break-even point by buying my ingredients at a local grocery store and making it at home.”
She said the Olive Garden deal is $18.98 before tax and tip and that she went to the grocery store and determined that the ingredients needed to make the never-ending pasta deal at home came out to $28.19.
Rachel explained, “So we just spent $28.19 on our groceries, and I’m gonna assume that it’s four large dinner-size servings, and that’s gonna come out to $7.05 per bowl if we were to make it at home.”
She explained further and said, “So then at Olive Garden, we know that it’s $13.99 all you can eat, plus $4.99 for the protein,” she says. “So then our total comes out to $18.98, and then I’m gonna add our local tax and a tip for a total of about $24.88 for the whole thing.”
But then you take the total at Olive Garden and then divide it by what it would cost to make it at home, and that comes out to 3.5, which we’re gonna round up, and it’s four bowls. Given the assumption that this grocery bill is amortizing to four different amounts, you would need to eat four bowls for it to make sense.”
We’re glad she took the time to do this!
Let’s take a look at her video.
@rachhhyl
Time is money tho so i think jf you can scarf down at least 2-3 bowls, its worth it so you dont have to cook and clean after. Lmk your thoughts on the Never Ending pasta bowl at Olive Garden. #olivegarden #neverendingpastabowl #dealsandsteals #girlmath
Think you’d be willing to try this out?
I’m on the fence on this one…