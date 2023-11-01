‘I am never using an app like this again in my life.’ An Instacart Shopper Told Her Items Weren’t Available, So She Went To The Store And Found Them Herself
by Matthew Gilligan
Instacart shoppers…you’ve been put on notice.
And it’s all because a woman named Adrielle posted a TikTok video and shared her story about what happened when she went to a grocery store to prove a male Instacart shopper wrong who claimed that he couldn’t find various items on her list at the store.
She said that she spent $145 on groceries from Instacart but added that her shopper couldn’t find about a dozen of the items on her list…so she decided to prove this guy wrong.
Adrielle had no problems finding things that the Instacart shopper said weren’t there: blackberries, Cheez-Its, Clif Bars, almond milk, etc.
And about the sweet chili sauce, she said, “I know it’s in stock but I genuinely don’t feel like walking across the store. But … I want to prove my point. I’ll walk across the store and find it.”
Adrielle said, “I don’t think I’ve been this triggered in a long time. Unless it’s an absolute emergency, and I am debilitated and I need Tylenol and tampons or something, I am never using an app like Instacart, DoorDash, Uber Eats, or GrubHub again in my life.”
She then added, “It’s really frustrating when you pay a service fee, you tip, and pay for groceries with the priority pay option, you fall for all that, to [have to] drive to the grocery store after a funeral and find all of the “unavailable” items the shopper couldn’t shop for.”
Check out her video.
@veganrizz
#instacartfail #instacart #ripoff
