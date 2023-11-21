November 21, 2023 at 1:47 am

Priest Shared How Things Got Awkward After Starbucks Barista Drew A Heart On His Cup

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@joseph.yoo

Next time you get a cup of coffee from Starbucks, remember to look at the lid…just in case…

That’s the lesson of this video from an Episcopalian priest named Joseph who posted a video and told viewers that he discovered a little artwork drawn on the lid of his coffee.

Joseph said he went to Starbucks to pick up a mobile order when he noticed a heart drawn on the lid. He said, “To the Starbucks barista who drew a little heart on my cup, thank you. You probably did it to make my day, and you probably also thought I was a girl because when I order Starbucks, I use my wife’s Starbucks card so that she gets all the points.”

Source: TikTok/@joseph.yoo

He continued, “And when you saw the ticket come up and you said, ‘Oh this is a girl, I’m gonna draw a heart to make her day,’ And I’m certain that if my wife did receive this cup with a heart on it that it would’ve made her day. But I was the lucky recipient, and later in the afternoon when my wife got in the car and saw this Starbucks cup with a heart on it, naturally, she had questions.”

Uh oh…

Joseph said that his wife asked him a lot of questions about the heart but he didn’t have any good answers and that made him appear even more guilty and suspicious.

Source: TikTok/@joseph.yoo

He finished his video by saying, “So thank you, that was a very very fun experience, so much fun that I don’t recommend. But yeah, thanks.”

Source: TikTok/@joseph.yoo

Check out his video.

@joseph.yoo

Thanks, @Starbucks 😅 #starbucks #barista #coffee #yourEpiscoPal #YourKoreanPriest #YourKoreanFather #yourfriendlyneighborhoodpriest #exvangelicalepiscopalian #JosephYoo

♬ original sound – Joseph Yoo

Because his original video really blew up and went viral, Joseph posted a follow-up and answered questions that commenters had.

@joseph.yoo

Replying to @Joseph Yoo 🤣🤣🤣😅 felt like i needed to offer clarification because some of y’all take things way to seriously

♬ FANCY – TWICE

Here’s what folks had to say.

This viewer talked about how they do it at her store.

Source: TikTok/@joseph.yoo

Another individual spoke the truth.

Source: TikTok/@joseph.yoo

And this person said they don’t draw hearts on cups because of stuff like this.

Source: TikTok/@joseph.yoo

Bless you, Father!

Let’s hope your next cup of Joe doesn’t have anything written on it at all!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: THE REST
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter