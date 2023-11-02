‘She’s cutting ties with me over my behavior.’ Son Jumps Out A Window To Avoid His Cheating Ex, But Mom Refuses To See His Side Of The Story
If there’s one thing that every person should learn, it’s when to mind their own business.
OP broke up with his girlfriend after she cheated on him, and he’s too embarrassed to tell anyone the real reason he called it off.
Some backstory: I had been dating my ex fiancé Sarah for four years. We had been planning to get married in November 2020 but I found out at the start of this month that she cheated on me. She begged me to give her another chance but I broke it off.
The problem was that being cheated on is, in my mind, completely emasculating and humiliating. So I never told anyone that was the reason we broke up.
For obvious reasons, Sarah also didn’t tell people we broke up because she cheated.
So people have “blamed” me for the breakup, including my mom. They just see that I dumped her out of the blue.
They had planned to get married and his mom is still close with his ex, and believes all they need to do is talk in order to work things out.
I’ve gone very strict no contact with Sarah after I discovered she was cheating on me. Sarah has been talking with my mom and has convinced her that if we could talk one more time, we would be able to reconcile.
My mom has been applying hard core pressure on me to talk with Sarah but I’ve explained that there’s no chance we will ever get back together.
So, the mom invited the ex over on Christmas Eve so they could have a chat.
So tonight I go over to my mom’s place because she’s hosting family for Christmas Eve. I’m there for a bit talking with my aunts and uncles and cousins when the doorbell rings and I can see it’s Sarah.
I ask what the heck is going on and my mom says she invited Sarah so we can work this out in the spirit of the holidays.
I’m angry now because the only way to explain my side of the story is to tell everyone I was cheated on. Complete humiliation in front of my whole family.
OP peaced out through a window and now his mom and sister are threatening to cut him off over the whole thing – even after he told them the reason for the breakup.
So as my mom goes to the front door, I go into the bathroom. My mom starts knocking on the door saying that I need to come out and talk to my ex like an adult.
I say screw it, kick out the window screen and get in my car and go home.
My mom called a short while ago saying she’s cutting ties with me over my behavior (she’s really fixated on me jumping out of a window) and that Sarah will always be like a child to her. My sister called me after to ream me out for ruining Christmas.
I broke down and told her that Sarah cheated on me which is why I dumped her and didn’t want to see her under any circumstances. She called me a big jerk who was lying to cover for myself.
Am I really in the wrong?
