‘That’s literally double the price!’ Guy Shares Pictures Of Costco Grocery Prices From Before Inflation And The Differences Are Alarming
This guy has shared his shopping list from pre-inflation to now and some items have risen by 50 per cent!
In a real eye-opening TikTok video, @sidemoneytom tells his followers how he’s tracked the incredible price rises at Costco and now he’s being VERY careful about what he buys.
He said: “I’m walking around Costco, looking at all the things I used to buy. I can’t believe inflation on some of these items. I used to buy these exact chicken breasts right here for $6.99 and now they’re $12.99….”
He continued: “I bought this exact same pack of bacon for $8.99 less than two years ago. Now, it’s nearly doubled. That’s insane.”
He added: “The potatoes, right here used to be such a good deal at like $4.79 or $5.99. We used to buy them all the time. Nowadays. It’s just not worth to buy regular potatoes.”
And it doesn’t end there.
He said: “Last time I bought this mayonnaise, it was $4.99. Now, it’s $9.99. That’s literally double the price…”
