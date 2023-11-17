November 17, 2023 at 3:41 am

‘That’s literally double the price!’ Guy Shares Pictures Of Costco Grocery Prices From Before Inflation And The Differences Are Alarming

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@sidemoneytom

This guy has shared his shopping list from pre-inflation to now and some items have risen by 50 per cent!

In a real eye-opening TikTok video, @sidemoneytom tells his followers how he’s tracked the incredible price rises at Costco and now he’s being VERY careful about what he buys.

Source: TikTok/@sidemoneytom

He said: “I’m walking around Costco, looking at all the things I used to buy. I can’t believe inflation on some of these items. I used to buy these exact chicken breasts right here for $6.99 and now they’re $12.99….”

Source: TikTok/@sidemoneytom

Source: TikTok/@sidemoneytom

He continued: “I bought this exact same pack of bacon for $8.99 less than two years ago. Now, it’s nearly doubled. That’s insane.”

Source: TikTok/@sidemoneytom

Source: TikTok/@sidemoneytom

He added: “The potatoes, right here used to be such a good deal at like $4.79 or $5.99. We used to buy them all the time. Nowadays. It’s just not worth to buy regular potatoes.”

Source: TikTok/@sidemoneytom

And it doesn’t end there.

He said: “Last time I bought this mayonnaise, it was $4.99. Now, it’s $9.99. That’s literally double the price…”

Source: TikTok/@sidemoneytom

Check this video out here:

@sidemoneytom

#you wont believe the true inflation rate! #inflation #store #food #fyp #foryou #groceries #prices #money #economy #affordable #chips #snacks #meat

♬ original sound – SideMoneyTom

Here’s what people thought of the huge price rises:

How are the tourists managing!

Source: TikTok/@sidemoneytom

Folks debate where’s the best value.

Source: TikTok/@sidemoneytom

Yep, this experiment seems to show double prices!

Source: TikTok/@sidemoneytom

I doubt the old prices will ever come back.

We shall see…

