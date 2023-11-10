‘The average rent will be $9,000 a month.’ Financial Forecaster Shares Projected Inflation Prices For 2063
by Laura Lynott
This financial TikToker has forecast inflation in 2063 and he’s predicting rent will be $9,000 a month and an average home will cost about $1.9 million.
@stupidrichfinance posted a video that will make us all feel we’ve literally no way of affording the future! If his forecast is true, I know I’m booking a one way ticket to the moon!
He said: “If the last four years repeats itself in 2063. We’ll see these prices. A new car will cost about $136,000. The average rent will be about $9,000 a month. The gas price will be about $13 a gallon and average home will cost about $1.9 million and the average salary will be about $100,000 a year.”
I wonder how much my ticket to the moon will be?! I am saving for that.
He continued: “Now we can laugh about these numbers all we want because they are pretty comical but unfortunately we live in a clown world and this might just happen because inflation, like all other things, unfortunately, compound. Remember back in 2008, when the world was melted, and Ben Bernanke came out with these huge stimulus packages?”
Yeah, I remember. It was A LOT of money.
“People criticized him because they thought ‘Oh my God, $500 billion. That’s wild. $700 billion. That’s insane.’ And then whenever the lock downs occurred in 2020, we printed trillions upon trillions of dollars. They said the same exact thing…”
“Well, the next time something happened and they pivot in, they print money. How much do you think it’s going to be? It’s not going to be single digit trillion, it’s going to be 10s of trillions of dollars. AOC already said she wants to implement a $90 trillion spending initiative on climate that should give you an idea of how much we are going to inflate this currency away over the course of time…
He ain’t done yet. And I’m kinda wishing I hadn’t seen this video…
He added: “If you don’t start making an investing money now you’re never gonna get rich… We got to try because there’s no nobility in throwing in the towel and I am not trying to be caught in this slavery…”
Watch this fully terrifying clip below:
@stupidrichfinance
Here’s what people thought of this bleak future prediction:
Rich folks be getting richer and….
Viva revolution? I think that flight to the moon gonna be real busy…
Could the answer be in Manitoba?!
Yeah… yikes.