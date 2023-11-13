The Bank Won’t Let Them Close An Account So Now They Withdraw One Penny At A Time
this whole fiasco started when they moved from one state to another.
The person who wrote it explained that this whole fiasco started when they moved from one state to another.
Bank won’t let me withdraw all funds? Ok.
I moved from Pennsylvania to Michigan a few years ago and only go home once a year or so.
A few years back I transferred the vast majority of my bank account to Michigan, but they were giving me a hard time about closing the account and so I withdrew all funds except for $1.31.
They were getting the runaround at their bank…
I haven’t touched the account since that time so two years later I get a notice for inactivity stating that I will be charged five dollars if my account remains inactive for 2 years.
I spoke with 3 different people on the phone but they would not let me close out the account without incurring a fee and since I’m never moving back to that town I refuse to pay them or add any money to the account.
And then it was malicious compliance time!
Cue MC- so I have to interact with the account once every two years or else pay you five dollars?
Fine, give me $0.01 please.
You gotta love it!
When I was there in person last month I withdrew one penny from the account so now it’s good for another two years.
The attendant definitely gave me a weird look but at this rate my account will remain open for the next 260 years!

