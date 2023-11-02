‘The bar owner weighs the bottles.’ A Woman Talked About How You Can Tell if Your Bartender Is Stealing From You
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re the kind of person who likes to hit your local bar and throw back a few here and there, you’re going to want to pay attention to what a bartender named Michelle had to say in a viral TikTok video.
She went on the record and talked to viewers about different ways that she’s seen fellow bartenders steal from the bar, other bartenders, and customers.
Michelle said she’s been a bartender in North Carolina for a while and she said one method involves the kind of liquor someone orders.
She gave an example and said that if a customer orders a Tito’s and soda, a sketchy bartender will pour cheaper house vodka, charge the customer for the more expensive booze and then ring it up that way and pocket the extra money, including the tip.
Michelle said people should always watch bartenders make their drinks because of this.
She also said that some bartenders give away draft beer instead of cans or bottles because draft beer is easier to get rid of without anyone noticing.
She said that they’ll take the money, pretend to charge for a draft beer, and instead will pocket those purchases throughout the night.
Michelle then talked about fake dine-and-dashers and said that some bartenders will tell their managers that someone walked out on a tab, which means they get even more money in their pocket.
Michelle then warned about bartenders who short-pour drinks throughout the night so that there is extra booze in bottles at the end of the night. This way, they can pocket the money when customers pay cash and nothing will seem amiss if the manager weighs the bottles at the end of the night.
She said, “Really that one’s not stealing from the bar, that’s stealing from all of the customers you short-poured.”
Keep your eyes peeled next time you’re at your local tavern…
You never know who might try to be ripping you off.