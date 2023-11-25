‘The creepiest thing ever.’ Her Contact Lenses Have Built-in Sunglasses And They Look Very Weird
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks…you’re about to have your minds blown…
Because this is some futuristic stuff!
A TikTokker named Emily posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers her contact lenses that are supposed to work like built-in sunglasses and it got a whole lot of people talking.
Emily told viewers that the contacts are a “game changer for sensitive eyes” but added that they definitely look weird.
She said, “My contact lenses have built-in sunglasses in them and it’s the creepiest thing ever.”
The lenses change from regular to darker when they are hit with sunlight and the goal is to simulate what sunglasses would feel like without having to actually wear them.
But the dark lenses definitely will creep some people out.
Emily said, “Not only do I not have to keep sunglasses on my face while I surf, but they also double as man repellent because I look like a demon.”
Take a look at her video.
@awheckitsemilyzeck
Transition lens contacts are a GAME CHANGER for sensitive eyes.. but they look super creepy 😂
Emily posted a follow-up video and showed viewers how the contacts work so she could clear up any misconceptions.
Take a look!
@awheckitsemilyzeck
Replying to @princesssslopez good grief. Being cancelled for transition lens contacts is not what i had on my 2023 bingo card lol
Here’s what people had to say.
One person is really into this idea.
Another TikTokker made a fair point…
And this individual said these didn’t work for them.
Those are wild!
You learn something new every day…