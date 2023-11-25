November 25, 2023 at 1:52 am

‘The creepiest thing ever.’ Her Contact Lenses Have Built-in Sunglasses And They Look Very Weird

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@awheckitsemilyzeck

Folks…you’re about to have your minds blown…

Because this is some futuristic stuff!

A TikTokker named Emily posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers her contact lenses that are supposed to work like built-in sunglasses and it got a whole lot of people talking.

Emily told viewers that the contacts are a “game changer for sensitive eyes” but added that they definitely look weird.

She said, “My contact lenses have built-in sunglasses in them and it’s the creepiest thing ever.”

Source: TikTok/@awheckitsemilyzeck

The lenses change from regular to darker when they are hit with sunlight and the goal is to simulate what sunglasses would feel like without having to actually wear them.

But the dark lenses definitely will creep some people out.

Source: TikTok/@awheckitsemilyzeck

Emily said, “Not only do I not have to keep sunglasses on my face while I surf, but they also double as man repellent because I look like a demon.”

Source: TikTok/@awheckitsemilyzeck

The creepiest thing ever. Her Contact Lenses Have Built in Sunglasses And They Look Very Weird The creepiest thing ever. Her Contact Lenses Have Built in Sunglasses And They Look Very WeirdTake a look at her video.

@awheckitsemilyzeck

Transition lens contacts are a GAME CHANGER for sensitive eyes.. but they look super creepy 😂

♬ Paint The Town Red – Doja Cat

Emily posted a follow-up video and showed viewers how the contacts work so she could clear up any misconceptions.

Take a look!

@awheckitsemilyzeck

Replying to @princesssslopez good grief. Being cancelled for transition lens contacts is not what i had on my 2023 bingo card lol

♬ Paint The Town Red – Doja Cat

Here’s what people had to say.

One person is really into this idea.

Source: TikTok/@awheckitsemilyzeck

Another TikTokker made a fair point…

Source: TikTok/@awheckitsemilyzeck

And this individual said these didn’t work for them.

Source: TikTok/@awheckitsemilyzeck

Those are wild!

You learn something new every day…

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter